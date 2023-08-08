RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.9 %

RNG stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 150,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

