Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of COIN opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

