NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NRDS. Citigroup lowered shares of NerdWallet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

NerdWallet Trading Down 2.8 %

NerdWallet stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

