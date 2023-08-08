Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 869,565 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,119,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,188,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

