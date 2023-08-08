Better Therapeutics (BTTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTTX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

In other news, insider Mark A. Berman acquired 54,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $40,005.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares in the company, valued at $283,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mark A. Berman acquired 54,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $40,005.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares in the company, valued at $283,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 274,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $200,027.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 728,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,708.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,699,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

