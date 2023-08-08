Better Therapeutics (BTTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Better Therapeutics Stock Performance
BTTX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Better Therapeutics
About Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Better Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.