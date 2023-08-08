Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

