Monster Beverage’s (MNST) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.32.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.