Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE CCO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 75.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.