Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several other reports. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $159.73 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.