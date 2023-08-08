Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $69.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $67.50 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

