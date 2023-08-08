Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Cuts Dividend

OTEX stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.22%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.