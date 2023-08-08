Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $18.47 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

