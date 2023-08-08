Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

MCHP stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

