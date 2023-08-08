Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.5 %

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.