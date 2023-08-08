Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE KGS opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Insider Activity

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

