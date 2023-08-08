BMO Capital Markets Raises Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $2.35

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.35 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.49.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Price Performance

NYSE LEV opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 129,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lion Electric by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its stake in Lion Electric by 33.9% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 411,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.