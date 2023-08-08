Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $21.80.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

