TD Securities Lowers Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.78. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 181,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 494,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $3,589,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.