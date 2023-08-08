Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.62

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.62 and traded as low as C$6.42. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 261,412 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$541.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0708661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286.65. Corporate insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

