Matador Resources (MTDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 1st

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

Insider Activity

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

