Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.12

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as low as $20.22. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 31,722 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $339.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

