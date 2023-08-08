TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$13.85. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 898,297 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.71. TransAlta had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.4865772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

