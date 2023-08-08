CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.68

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.68 and traded as high as C$134.06. CGI shares last traded at C$133.30, with a volume of 565,792 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.68.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

