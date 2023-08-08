abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.22

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.22 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.62). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,574,026 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.81 million, a PE ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,076.92%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

