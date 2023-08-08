KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

KIO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $722,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

