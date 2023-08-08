KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
KIO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
