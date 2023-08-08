Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMD opened at GBX 58 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.89. The company has a market cap of £210.82 million, a P/E ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 0.23. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 69.50 ($0.89).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

