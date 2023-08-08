Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.89 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $82,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $83,259,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

