Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.71.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 965,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 4,213.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 118,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

