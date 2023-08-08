Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Hilltop stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Hilltop has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hilltop by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

