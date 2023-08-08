Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Starbucks by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

