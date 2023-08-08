Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Sight Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

