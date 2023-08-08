Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USB opened at $40.12 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

