TD Securities Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$52.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

