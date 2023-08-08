Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALNY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.05.

ALNY opened at $184.29 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

