Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
