Royal Bank of Canada Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$46.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Parkland stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

