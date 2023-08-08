Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $31.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

