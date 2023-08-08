OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -47.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 248,311 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 842,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 152,798 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

