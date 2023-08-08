AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47 on September 11th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

