Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,740.00 at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,048.85.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,243.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,246.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,746.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,620.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

