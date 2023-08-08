Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $455.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Insider Activity

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $105.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

