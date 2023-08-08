Barclays Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $72.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.69.

Shares of SHAK opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

