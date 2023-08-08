Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

