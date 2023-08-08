American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 25th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 88.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.7%.

American Software Price Performance

American Software stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. American Software has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

