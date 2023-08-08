Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

