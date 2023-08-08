Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 10.2 %
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.20.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
