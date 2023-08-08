Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 357.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

