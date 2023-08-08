Aravive (ARAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect Aravive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARAV. HC Wainwright cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 50.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 72,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Aravive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

