Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:WWW opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

