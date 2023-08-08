Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $524.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $522.00 to $524.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $401.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

