The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $9.50

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

